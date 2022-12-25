Colombia | The rebels of the Farc movement declared a unilateral ceasefire in Colombia

The ELN rebel group, which is conducting peace negotiations, has also announced a ceasefire lasting half of next year.

in South America In Colombia, the Farc rebels who refused to sign the 2016 peace agreement have declared a unilateral ceasefire, says the country’s peace commissioner on Twitter.

According to the tweet, the ceasefire will last until January 2nd.

The rebels refused to lay down their weapons like the rest of the movement six years ago, when an agreement between the Farc movement and the country’s government brought an end to the conflict that had lasted more than five decades.

The remaining rebels have continued to fight against the government forces and split into different factions. According to the think tank Indepaz, there are about 5,200 rebels in total.

National The Liberation Army (ELN) previously also announced a cease-fire lasting until January 2nd. The ELN is the last recognized rebel group operating in Colombia, and it is conducting peace talks with the country’s government in Venezuela.

President of Colombia Gustavo Petro tells on Twitter, that other factions have also announced ceasefires. He says he hopes the peace processes will strengthen now.

In Colombia, government forces have been fighting between different groups for decades. Petro, the country’s first left-wing president who came to power in August, has promised to negotiate with all armed groups in order to achieve lasting peace.

Indepazin there are currently around 90 political and criminal groups operating in Colombia.

Petro and his assistants have met with the leaders of the two main factions of the Farc rebel in an effort to initiate peace negotiations.

After the conclusion of the 2016 peace agreement, the Farc formed a political party guaranteed a small number of seats in the Colombian Congress.