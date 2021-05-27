Colombia The protests continued in Colombia for nearly a month, with more than 40 dead

Colombians have shown frustration at, among other things, poverty, inequality and the government’s harsh repression of protests.

Colombian protests against the regime have been going on for almost a month. Dozens of people have died in clashes.

Demonstrations have escalated into bloodshed this week as well. An 18-year-old college student who was shot late Tuesday night died on Wednesday. The young man had been hit by a bullet in a demonstration in Tuluu, west of the country.

Police representative Jorge Vargas said the man had been shot after a peaceful march had been interrupted by some people throwing stones at police and setting fire to a local courthouse.

Two other civilians were shot and wounded as a result of the shootings.

Police did not tell who shot the shots.

In addition, at least 18 stores were looted in the city. Among other things, the car dealership involved 60 car motorcycles.

With the death of a student, the official death toll rises to 44. Most of the dead have been civilians.

The protests originated from an already shelved tax reform. Since then, Colombians have shown frustration with, among other things, poverty, inequality and the government’s harsh grips on repressing protests.

The harsh grips of the police have been condemned around the world.

Demonstrations has not been conducted centrally and the protesters have no general list of demands.

Protesters have eventually called, among other things, for police reforms and government help to face the economic discipline caused by the corona pandemic.

Almost two weeks ago started the president Ivan Duquen and negotiations between the National Strike Committee have not yielded results.

The strike committee is one of the most prominent demonstration groups. The committee represents several groups, such as indigenous peoples, trade unions, environmentalists and students.

The protesters want Duque to acknowledge the abuses committed by the armed forces, while the president wants the protesters to put an end to roadblocks that have blocked the transport of equipment to several cities.

The administration claims leftist guerrillas have infiltrated protests to incite violence and vandalism.

Members of ELN, Colombia’s last rebel group, as well as Farc guerrillas who did not sign the 2016 peace agreement have been accused by the regime.