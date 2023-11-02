





02:08 © France 24

In Colombia, almost 80% of cases of violence against journalists remain unpunished. According to the Foundation for Freedom of the Press (FLIP), 165 journalists have been murdered in the country since 1977. Within the framework of the commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, Lluís Muñoz and Aitor Chavarri spoke with Daniel Chaparro, the son of one of the victims, and with Jonathan Bock, director of the FLIP.