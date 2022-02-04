After the defeat against Argentina, last Tuesday in Córdoba, the options of the Colombia selection to go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are remote.

(You may be interested in: The millionaire that Caimanes will receive for their title in the Caribbean Series).

In addition to the general uneasiness, the virtual elimination of the tricolor would have great economic effects for the country.

At least that’s what the National Federation of Merchants (Fenalco) in its latest report.

The millionaire who would be lost

“Reports from bars and restaurants during the World Cup season

Brazil and Russia indicate that there was an increase in your income between 30% and

40%, compared to the same periods of the years immediately

previous. This, as a direct consequence of the World Cup

Soccer and of course, the participation of the Colombian National Team. Not even

the time difference during the world past was an obstacle for the

business that devised different activations, such as breakfasts or ‘brunch’

soccer fans to grab the attention of the fans of this sport,” Fenalco said.

(Be sure to read: Sebastián Montoya defends leadership of the Formula Regional Asia).

According to the trade union, given the possibility that Colombia will not

attend the next version of the World Cup in Qatar, many

are the sectors that would be affectedsuch as bars and restaurants, some of

which have already begun to make investments in adaptations for this

event. Also the television market, which has historically risen

significant before the start of the football competition; as well as agencies

travel, the beverage sector and different sponsoring brands, among others.

“The non-participation of the Colombian National Team in the World Cup would severely affect

sales of companies linked to gastronomy, bars, fast foods,

addresses, t-shirts and other articles of clothing, souvenirs, travel agencies,

airlines, beer, spirits and soft drinks in general, subscription TV, televisions

and something from the emotional core of the Colombian: the Panini album”warned

the President of FENALCO, Jaime Alberto Cabal.

Colombia, in the defeat against Argentina. See also 'My Hero Academia: World Mission of Heroes'

It is worth underlining that the sale of the Panini album figures moves Thousands

of dollars in the country, to the point that during the two months prior to the

realization of the sports event, as long as Colombia participates, they shoot

stationery line sales that monitors the Dane.

(Mourning in sport: 21-year-old footballer died after suffering a heart attack in the middle of the match).



“FIFA and the host country itself would also be affected, since Colombians are

great animators of the World Cups in which our team has participated.

In Russia, for example, Colombia was fourth in ticket purchases with 64,231

tickets”Fenalco pointed out.

The experience of previous World Cups

Colombia vs. Senegal, in Russia 2018.

As soon as the 2018 World Cup in Russia was over, Fenalco pointed out that, according to affiliates and allies of the entity, thanks to the harmony generated by the National Team, beer sales increased 37%20% for liquor, 19% for televisions, and 12% for soft drinks.

In fact, as reported by the National Federation of Merchants, in June of that year, the key month of the World Cup, the 67% of consumers consulted In a survey of the entity, he said that he had bought the national team’s shirt.

“As it seems Colombia will not be in this World Cup, this can affect the income

premises of firms such as Adidas and also the expected income from

of the next and last game of Colombia in Barranquilla, which will be against

Bolivia, could decrease considerably”concluded the entity.

More news

They propose Falcao as the new coach of the Colombian National Team

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp received Luis Díaz with a hug

Colombia was present at the opening of the Winter Olympics

SPORTS