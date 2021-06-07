The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will evaluate 584 alleged human rights violations in the framework of the protests in Colombia, most of them at the hands of the public force, reported the Ombudsman on Monday.

The Ombudsman’s office provided the IACHR with a report on the bloody demonstrations that broke out on April 28 against the government of Iván Duque, in the midst of a visit of the Commission to the country between June 6 and 10.

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, assured that between April 28 and June 3 received 417 complaints that account for 584 human rights violations, according to the official transcript of his statement before the IACHR.

“Of the total complaints received in the analysis period, 73% are referred to as allegedly responsible members of the security forces, and of that percentage, 98% are attributed to the National Police “, reads the text shared to the press.

Colombian President Iván Duque announced a police reform. Photo EFE

According to the head of the entity, “the most serious violations translate into 58 cases of alleged homicides“, of which 45 occurred in the department of Valle del Cauca (southwest), of which Cali is the capital.

The social outbreak began against a tax hike promoted by the government and later scrapped under pressure from hundreds of thousands of people protesting in the streets. The demonstrations are held daily with more intense days than others and violent clashes between civilians and the public force.

The police are in the crosshairs of the international community that denounces excesses and abuses on their part against the protesters.

The IACHR, based in Washington and attached to the Organization of American States (OAS) visit Bogotá and Cali, the cities hardest hit by crisis.

His arrival coincided with the announcement on Sunday of a government plan to reform the police and its human rights policy.

The Ombudsman’s Office also noted 113 acts of gender violence and 3,144 roadblocks that affect the supply and passage of medical missions.

The entity also collects information from the Foundation for Press Freedom on attacks on 233 journalists in which “the most recurrent aggressor is the public force, who is attributed 53.73% of the cases “.

The protesters demand a reform to the police and a more supportive state to deal with the economic ravages of the pandemic, which is going through its deadliest peak in a 15-month health emergency.

The most visible organization of the protesters suspended conversations that he had been with the government since the beginning of May and called for new protests for Wednesday.

Source: AFP and AP

PB