In the middle of the mountain range, which was the ranch of Pablo Escobar housed numbers of kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic species, a veritable zoo of illegally imported animals that was the maximum ostentation he made during his reign as the kingpin of the cocaine trade.

Escobar and his Medellín Cartel are gone, but one of the species that he brought is reproduced inside and around the hacienda, converted into a theme park: the hippo. Like the man who brought them in after buying them from a zoo in the United States, the animals are a source of controversy.

Government efforts to control their reproduction have not worked and the number of hippos it went from 35 to between 65 and 80 in the last eight years.

A group of scientists warns that hippos compromise the biodiversity of the area and could kill locals. If nothing is done, by 2035 there could be 1,500 hippos in this region of Colombia.

Many experts say that you have to sacrifice them.

“I think they represent one of the great invasive species challenges in the world,” said Nataly Castelblanco Martínez, an ecologist at the University of Quintana Roo, Mexico, and one of the authors of a study carried out by that institution.

The idea of euthanizing animals has received some criticism and it is foreseeable that more will arrive. There was a lot of commotion when three hippos escaped from Escobar’s ranch and caused trouble. One of them was killed by a hunter.

Residents of this rural area they fell in love with hippos, partly because they attract tourists and their dollars. That affection surprises many outsiders, given the dangerousness of animals, which in Africa cause more deaths than any other wild animal. Here the children are used to passing a sign that says “Danger – Presence of Hippos ” when they go to school.

One of the hippopotamuses of the Napoles farm, owned by the late drug trafficker Pablo Escobar. AFP

Experts say that government efforts to control animal reproduction through sterilization are not enough.

“Everyone asks why is this happening? Well, imagine a town of 50 people and you do a vasectomy to a man and in two years to another man. That obviously does not control the reproduction of the entire population,” said Castelblanco. Martinez.

Scientists began focusing on animal reproduction last year, after one of the animals pursued and seriously wounded a peasant. Their study was published by the Biological Conservation newspaper in January.

Another study from last year by researchers at the University of California, San Diego, found that hippos they are altering the quality of the water in which they spend a good part of their time and defecate. As their population increases, they may end up displacing native animals like the West Indian manatee, according to Castelblanco Martínez.

The Hacienda Napoles

In the 1980s Escobar brought three females and one male to his 2,225 hectare Hacienda Napoles. After his death in a shootout with authorities in 1993, most of the exotic animals were relocated or perished. But the hippos were abandoned because of the cost and logistical problems posed by transporting three-ton animals through an area where violence reigned.

Hippos find a favorable habitat between Medellín and Bogotá. They live around the Magdalena River and they spend most of their time in lakes and other water sources. At night they have large areas to graze. Unlike what happens in Africa, they do not have to deal with natural predators in Colombia.

“About ten years ago we realized that we have a giant population of hippos. We began by first knowing how the population was constituted, to see if there was an immediate solution,” said David Echeverri López, a researcher at the regional environmental body that deals with hippos (the Regional Autonomous Corporation of the Black and Nare River Basins, or CORNARE). “We really began to realize the dimensions of the problem ”.

Echeverri agrees that the best solution would be to euthanize the animals, but adds that their magnetic personality and existing regulations do not allow it.

The government banned the hunt of hippos after the commotion caused by the killing of one and the diffusion of a photo of soldiers posing with the dead animal, as if it were a hunting trophy.

Tourists with Pablo Escobar souvenirs in a shop. AP Photo

It was decided to sterilize them, but that is a complex and expensive process. First, you have to find a way to get the animal into a huge metal pen to be sedated. Then a team of experts must spend three hours making incisions in the thick skin of the animals and trying to find the reproductive organs, which is not easy.

“The community is pending that we are actually sterilizing him and not doing anything else, ” said Gina Serna Trujillo, a veterinarian who carried out some sterilizations. “They love them very much.”

Serna expressed that each sterilization costs the equivalent of about $ 8,500, a very high sum for the government agency in charge of animals. He indicated that the producers of a documentary financed an intervention in 2019 and that another production will do the same this year. There were no sterilizations in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Echeverri pointed out that his unit has carried out 10 sterilizations and relocated four young hippos, which were sent to zoos in Colombia. Zoos in other countries have expressed interest in the animals, but red tape is an obstacle. This year the agency hopes to try another type of chemical sterilization that worked on pigs.

Castelblanco understands the appeal of hippos and said that a baby “It is the most beautiful thing in the world”, but that the debate about its future in Colombia should not be based on the feelings that animals generate.

“We have other invasive species in Colombia, which have received the normal protocols, and nobody ever makes a fuss because they are fishing lionfish, ” said Castelblanco.” You can’t even talk about that (the sacrifice of the animals) because the Rejection is impressive … They don’t call me a murderer. ”

Regina García Cano and Fernando Vergara. AP Agency

PB