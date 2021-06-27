Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano affirmed that the ELN guerrilla may be allied with dissidents from the FARC and criminal gangs in the area where the attack was committed last Friday against the helicopter in which President Iván Duque, two ministers and other officials were traveling.

“Information has been received of a possible criminal drug trafficking alliance between the urban front of the ELN and the dissidents of the FARC Grupo Residual Organizado Frente 33 with drug trafficking and criminal organizations that they commit crimes in the North of Santander and have a presence in Venezuela, “Molano told reporters.

The Colombian Government did not directly point to these groups being behind the attack, but assured that they have the “spoken portraits of who would be responsible of the attack committed against the President of the Republic “.

The marks of the bullet impacts in the helicopter that was transporting the president of Colombia, Iván Duque. Photo Radio Caracol

On Friday, six shots hit the presidential aircraft as it approached Cúcuta, capital of Norte de Santander and on the border with Venezuela, coming from the town of Sardinata, in the Catatumbo region.

Duque, Molano and the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, as well as the governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano, and the mayor of Cúcuta, Jairo Yáñez, who had accompanied him to the visit to Sardinata, emerged unscathed from the attack on the helicopter.

“This investigation is a prioritized process with prosecutors specialized in organized crime,” said the Director General of the National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, who stressed that 84 researchers work on this process and 140 multidisciplinary teams.



Photograph of the presidency of Colombia that shows the bullet holes in the helicopter in which the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, was traveling. Photo EFE

The investigations carried out so far, according to the Police, reveal that “there is a ballistic match “between the vanillas found and the FAL rifle of Belgian manufacture and assembled in Venezuela, and the AK-47 rifle seized yesterday in the La Conquista neighborhood, 1.2 kilometers from the Cúcuta airport and from where the shots were supposedly fired.

The Catatumbo region, covering 10,089 square kilometers, mostly jungle, forms the border with Venezuela and is made up of eleven municipalities where the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) operate, FARC dissidents, a stronghold of the Popular Liberation Army (EPL) and bands of paramilitaries and drug traffickers. .

The Fundación Pares, specialized in conflict and peace, points out that for a few months the ELN obtained the withdrawal to Venezuela of the criminal group Los Rastrojos, that controlled the urban area of ​​Cúcuta, which has allowed the entry of other armed groups and that two attacks are committed in just two weeks.



The president of Colombia Iván Duque. Photo EFE

On June 15, a car bomb exploded at the headquarters of the Army’s 30th Brigade in Cúcuta, in which there were United States military personnel, and 36 people were injured.

The ELN guerrilla, which has committed similar attacks against Colombian military bases, denied in a statement broadcast on several of its channels to be related to this attack and has not yet commented on the attack on the presidential helicopter.

Source: EFE and AFP

PB