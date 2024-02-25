PICTURES

The Colombian government has announced that it will soon launch an underwater exploration mission to recover some artifacts from a Spanish galleon that sank in the Caribbean Sea more than three centuries ago. The ship is the San Jose and historians believe it hides one of the greatest maritime treasures of all time. The galleon was sunk by the English fleet in 1708 off the coast of Cartagena des Indias during the war for the succession to the Iberian throne. According to historians, she transported precious metals and stones extracted in the colonies as well as 11 million gold coins and traveled to the court of Philip V. According to experts, the entire treasure kept by the San Jose could be worth 20 billion dollars.



