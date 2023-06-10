After 40 days of uncertainty, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, reported this Friday, June 9, that the country’s Armed Forces found the four children who remained missing. The whereabouts of the minors were unknown since the plane they were traveling in crashed on May 1 in the Colombian Amazon.

The case that had Colombia on edge for 40 days ended with the news that the entire country was waiting for: the country’s Armed Forces found the children who had disappeared in the Amazon jungle on May 1.

The whereabouts of the minors were unknown since the plane in which they were traveling with their mother and two other adults, who were found dead, crashed. in the southeast of the Colombian territory.

President Gustavo Petro confirmed the news on his Twitter account. “A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle appeared alive,” the president wrote.

The minors had been identified as 13-year-old Lesly Mukutuy, 9-year-old Soleiny Mukutuy; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, four years old; and the baby Cristin Neriman Ronoque Mukutuy, who would have completed his first year in the jungle.

Since his disappearance, the country’s Armed Forces had joined with hundreds of representatives of indigenous communities. An unconventional alliance in the country that sought to knot knowledge. All kinds of techniques had been used, such as light reflectors, loudspeakers with which they broadcast messages from their grandmother, rescue dogs, and incursions by the indigenous people themselves into the jungle, among many others.

The matter had taken great magnitudes when the president, Gustavo Petro, had falsely announced that the children had been found. An erroneous information that the Family Welfare Institute had given him and that had to be rectified by the president.

News in development…