Sunday, August 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia | The father of the children who survived in the rainforest for more than a month is suspected of abusing his stepdaughter

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Colombia | The father of the children who survived in the rainforest for more than a month is suspected of abusing his stepdaughter

The man arrested on Friday denies the charges.

The two of you The father of a child who survived more than a month in the Amazon rainforest is accused of sexually abusing his stepdaughter in Colombia. According to the prosecutor, the man has been abusing his now 13-year-old stepdaughter since she was 10 years old.

A 13-year-old girl and her three siblings survived a plane crash in May that killed the three adults on board, including the children’s mother. The eldest sibling is said to have helped the younger ones stay alive for five weeks by drawing on their vast knowledge of the jungle and its dangers, such as snakes, predators and armed criminal gangs.

The children belonging to the Huitoto tribe survived with cassava flour and jungle fruits they found in the plane.

The two of you the youngest child’s father was arrested on Friday. He denies the charges.

The man participated in a huge search operation organized to find the children. When the children were finally found about five kilometers from the accident site, the man started arguing with the children’s maternal grandparents about custody of the children.

See also  Lawsuits | Supreme Court: Ilta-Sanom had no right to publish a screenshot of Kimi Räikkönen's Instagram photo

After being found, the children spent a month in the hospital recovering from their ordeal, after which they were taken into the care of the authorities. The authorities detected possible abuse and passed their suspicions on to the prosecutors.

The director of the family’s village also told a local television channel in June that there were indications that the girl had been abused by her stepfather.

#Colombia #father #children #survived #rainforest #month #suspected #abusing #stepdaughter

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mark Cerny talks Dolby Atmos support for PlayStation 5

Mark Cerny talks Dolby Atmos support for PlayStation 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result