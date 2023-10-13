The recent attack by Hamas on Israel has generated surprise and concern worldwide, raising questions about a possible escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and How it will affect Colombia economically.

At least four channels or pathways project the impact of this worsening of the conflict on the Colombian economy, which will continue to the extent that the

conflict persists:

1. The price of oil and gas

Crude oil prices were affected by the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent OPEC production cuts. Recently, these prices tended to stabilize around $90 per barrel. The Middle East region, where Israel and Palestine are located, is crucial in the production and export of oil and gaswhich may influence their prices due to instability in the region.

The conflict can worsen considering the countries involved and the strong retaliations on the part of Israel. However, if it does not deepen, it is unlikely that prices will permanently shoot above $100 per barrel. Although there may be constraints on the global supply of crude oil, demand is declining due to the poor economic performance of demanding economies such as China, Southeast Asia and Europe.

Israeli soldiers in the area where Hamas killed more than 260 people during a music festival.

A long-term increase in the price of oil would have positive impacts on Ecopetrol’s accounts. In fact, in the days after the conflict broke out, the company’s shares rose. The Government would also benefit, since it receives a part of the profits generated by Ecopetrol with these prices.

Nevertheless, Higher prices for crude oil and gasoline will also force a greater adjustment in the internal price of the latter., with unfavorable effects on inflation and the purchasing power of Colombians. Finally, a higher oil price for a prolonged period of time could drive a revaluation of the exchange rate.

As for gas, if the conflict deepens and prolongs, international prices would also rise. This increase could have a detrimental effect on electricity generation in Colombia that is dependent on this fuel, causing an increase in energy rates that would affect homes and businesses.

Crude oil prices may be affected by the conflict.

2. Greater uncertainty and instability in international financial markets and lower global growth

Since the end of the pandemic and even during this period, international financial markets have experienced increasing volatility. Part of this volatility is related to the large liquidity provided during the pandemic, which then began to be withdrawn through contractionary monetary policies due to rising global inflation. Similar to what happened with the Ukraine war, with the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, the United States is likely to transfer resources additional funds to support its ally Israel.

Another consequence of conflict results in an increase in risk aversion. Geopolitical conflicts often generate uncertainty and risk aversion among investors. Seeking safety, some of these investors could shift their assets into those considered safer, such as US Treasuries and the US dollar, which could increase demand and the price of the dollar in other currencies, including the Colombian peso. This could also lead to lower Treasury bond interest rates.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EFE/GOVERNMENT OF ISRAEL

Additionally, the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) could adjust its monetary policy in response to geopolitical events. If the conflict has a significant impact on the global economy, The Fed could lower interest rates more quickly than expected to stimulate the economy, which would also affect interest rates on US Treasury bonds.

3. Impact on remittances

Remittances are increasingly important sources of foreign currency earnings for Colombia, and have continued to increase since the pandemic. Last year alone they reached $9.5 billion. Although a very low percentage comes from Palestine or Israel (remittances from the latter country barely reached 7 million dollars in 2022), If the war affects the economy of other countries due to a global slowdown, it could have a greater impact on remittances that arrive in our country and, therefore, a negative effect on the receiving families and internal consumption.

4. Trade and investment of Colombia with Israel and Palestine

In 2020, an FTA with Israel that had been negotiated in 2013 came into effect. With this country there is a surplus trade balance. As of July 2023, Colombia’s sales were $375 million, while purchases were $52.6 million. Our country’s main export products in 2022 were coal, coffee, flowers, wood products and aircraft parts. For their part, the main goods purchased in Israel in 2022 were electrical devices ($64 million), optical devices ($23.7 million) and nuclear reactors, boilers and machines ($15.8 million).

A man raises the flag of Israel.

There are also investment flows of a certain magnitude from Israel to Colombia. According to the Ministry of Commerce, between 2002 and 2020 these flows reached 57 million dollars annually, mainly directed to the transportation, agricultural and commerce sectors.

For its part, with Palestine there are no records of import or export trade with Colombia, according to the WTO, nor of investments. Colombia has relatively important trade relations with Israel, a country that ranks 22nd as a destination for Colombia’s foreign sales and from which it imports high-tech goods. This commercial relationship is protected by a free trade agreement.