Colombian President Gustavo Petro participates in the inauguration of the International Conference on Venezuela. Mauricio Duenas Castañeda (EFE)

One of Hugo Chávez’s most tragicomic moments occurred in 2010. The Bolivarian commander was walking through Caracas surrounded by cameras, suddenly he stopped and pointed to a building. “Expropriate yourself!” he ordered. The scene, which was repeated several times, remained etched in the memory not only of Venezuelans, but also went around the world. In Colombia, as a neighboring country, it is hearing the word expropriation and seeing the face of the Chavista leader, or the face of Fidel Castro. In Colombia, expropriating is communism.

The debate has been taking place again these days, unleashed by a proposal made by the Land Agency to include an article for President Gustavo Petro’s Development Plan. The formula outlined a path to be able to expropriate “assets of interest” to the Government in processes of only 21 days, within the framework of the agrarian reform that seeks a fairer distribution of land. Fears were fanned. As a result, the government became defensive and did not submit the proposal.

The expropriation is a recurring topic to talk about President Gustavo Petro. Before winning the elections, one of the biggest fears of the economic and business elite was that the leader of the left would start a wave of random expropriations across the country if he won the presidency. So far it has not been like that. What’s more, to calm things down, Petro put an economist with a liberal and social democratic tendency at the head of the Ministry of Finance, not even a leftist. And he replaced him this week with an economist with similar ideas, although closer to him.

To start at the beginning, the Colombian Constitution allows expropriation in its article 58. “For reasons of public utility or social interest defined by the legislator, there may be expropriation by means of a judicial sentence and prior compensation. This will be established by consulting the interests of the community and the affected party”. And the governments, national or local, more and less conservative, have expropriated for decades, especially to carry out public works.

Politicians who could not be considered communists and who have had responsibilities in making infrastructures have defended expropriation. For example, the then Vice President Germán Vargas Lleras, in 2017, when he was in charge of developing the country’s main roads. Faced with the slowness to develop the expansion of the highway between Santa Marta and Ciénaga, he said: “We cannot continue waiting after everyone has put in the resources, that due to property problems this work has not yet been completed; Appeal to the figure of expropriation against those people who for no reason or at any price facilitate the termination of it.

Something similar happened when the courts approved the expropriation of part of the land of a private club in the middle of Bogotá to make a public park. Former mayor Enrique Peñalosa, who could not be considered a leftist either, led the initiative and celebrated it by defending the use of the taboo term: “Expropriation is not communism: it is used in the US, France, any democracy where the general interest prevails over the individual ”. He was clear about the burden that the word has in Colombia, despite the fact that since 1936 the Constitution has set limits to private property and explicitly speaks of expropriation, as many laws do. A law degree thesis of 2011 on the legal figure and its history in Colombia counted up to 17 of them.

But in politics sometimes the phrase “I have some values, but if you don’t like them, I have others” is useful. Vargas Lleras himself, barely a year after threatening expropriation, referred to the leader of the left, today president: “Dr. Petro asked Ardila Lülle to sell him Incauca, very provocative as usual. I remind you: the Colombian Constitution protects free enterprise and private property. His proposal is dangerously close to expropriation even if he denies it a million times.” Petro had not actually said that he would expropriate land, but he commented that how “nice it would be if [Carlos Ardila Lülle, el multimillonario dueño del ingenio azucarero Incauca] decide to sell their farm to the State, so that the State delivers it to the peasant people and to the small agricultural producer to produce food”.

The debate has been repeated several times since then and Petro has always sought to get away from the word like running from the plague. Purchase against expropriation, that is the trump card of the president, addicted as he is to social networks, this Friday he responded to criticism. “With voluntary sale, neither a road, nor a highway, nor the Bogotá metro, nor compliance with the Constitution in the access of agricultural workers to land ownership will ever be achieved. That is why there are two mechanisms in the law: voluntary purchase and expropriation ”, he released on Twitter, to later collect:“ We want to replace expropriation with compulsory sale at a commercial price and maintain voluntary purchase ”.

