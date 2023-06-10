Saturday, June 10, 2023
Colombia | The children who went missing after the plane crash have been found alive

June 10, 2023
President Gustavo Petro already said once before that the children would have been found. At that time, the information turned out to be wrong.

Colombia the four children who were lost in the jungle have been found alive, says the country’s president Gustavo Petro on Twitter. The children are 13, 9 and 4 years old, the youngest is only 11 months old.

A large number of children have been searched for in the Amazon rainforest. The children were missing for 40 days after they were involved in a plane crash in early May. Three adults died in the accident.

Petro already said once before that the children would have been found. At that time, the information turned out to be wrong.


