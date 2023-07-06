





01:49

This July 6 begins the cessation of hostilities between the Colombian State and the ELN guerrilla, which serves as a prelude to the bilateral ceasefire that will begin on August 3. However, several experts question the will for peace of the insurgent group that carried out several violent acts during the negotiations. One of the latest events, recorded on Wednesday, July 5, was the kidnapping of a sergeant along with her two children, aged 6 and 8; one of them in condition of autism.