On Monday, March 28, the Colombian Army carried out a military operation in the department of Putumayo, in the south of the country, and presented it as directed against alleged guerrillas belonging to a dissident faction of the former FARC guerrilla. However, the people who lost their lives would be civilians, including an indigenous authority and peasants, according to several testimonies, which raises fears of a new case of use of “false positives.”

This Tuesday, the day after the Colombian Army announced an operation in Puerto Leguízamo (Putumayo department), which sought to capture one of the leaders of the Second Marquetalia of the FARC, and which resulted in 11 deaths, the National Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (Opiac), declared that “the dead people were not guerrillas”; thus denouncing an alleged massacre of civilians that the Army tried to pass off as dissidents.

On Monday, President Iván Duque had announced that in “operations by our Public Force, the neutralization of 11 members of FARC dissidents and the capture of 4 more criminals in Puerto Leguízamo (Putumayo)” was achieved.

But his statements are strongly refuted by the reports that have come from the area, and social organizations fear that it is a massacre, and even a new case of “false positives”, instead of a military operation against dissidents. .

In the village of El Remanso, in the municipality of Puerto Leguízamo, located in this department that borders Ecuador, “there was an ambush last Monday, March 28, by the National Army, which began shooting at the civilian population,” which was gathered participating in “a village activity,” José Homero, president of the Putumayo Indigenous Zone Organization (OZIP), told Efe.

#Urgent #PuertoLeguizamo The Leadership and Peace Foundation and Moviccaap in the verification mission share the following statements from the population where they tell what happened. We do not share the signatures for security reasons until we have a complete communication. pic.twitter.com/xwNmgZQnn7 – AlaOrillaDelRío (@AlaorillaCaq) March 30, 2022



Among the deceased was the president of a Community Action Board, in addition to two other indigenous people and a minor, while four people were reportedly injured, some seriously.

Human Rights Watch confirmed the reports of killings of civilians and stated that “it is urgent to clarify the facts.”

The specter of “False Positives”

After the death of the 11 people, the Colombian Army proceeded to put “boots and consumables” on the corpses in order to pass them off as members of the FARC dissidents. This is a very worrying and alarming issue, that false positives return “José Homero assured the Efe agency.

For his part, Albaro Rivadeneira, from the Organization of Indigenous Communities of the Municipality of Puerto Asís (OCIMPA) explained that after the attack the soldiers “did not allow them to enter or leave the village” and that “they put weapons on the dead.”

The “false positives” are one of the most abject consequences of the armed conflict in the South American nation.

The Ombudsman’s Office has just confirmed that in Putumayo the President of the Community Action Board, his wife, a 16-year-old adolescent, a governor of the indigenous people were murdered in the middle of a military operation. Who is the liar? @Diego_Molano? — Diego Cancino – Councilman of Bogotá (@cancinodiegoa) March 31, 2022



Innocent people were kidnapped, killed and then disguised as guerrillas by the Army, as a ploy to inflate the number of neutralized guerrillas, in a conflict that, since the 1960s, has left more than 200,000 dead and almost 6 million displaced.

In 2005, the government of former President Álvaro Uribe launched Decree 14.52, Luis Felipe Vega, Professor of Political Science at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, told Amnesty International.

A system of very high rewards was put in place with the aim of encouraging members of the Army to find the last guerrillas: three million pesos (about 790 dollars) for a dead guerrilla and five billion pesos (about 1 .3 million dollars) if it was one of the leaders of the FARC. This system would have led some to manufacture “false guerrillas.”

“Guerrillas of the Second Marquetalia”

On Tuesday, General Alberto Rodríguez had justified that the 11 people killed belonged to the Second Marquetalia, one of the two main factions of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

“The operation was not against peasants, but against FARC dissidents. It was not against innocent indigenous people, but against drug traffickers,” Defense Minister Diego Molano added on Twitter on Wednesday.

Since then, the civil organizations of indigenous peoples have asked the Government for “urgent action” and the Ministry of Defense to “retract and clarify that the people assassinated by the National Army were not guerrillas but civilians.”

And without mentioning any confrontation, the prosecution announced on Twitter an investigation into “the events in Puerto Leguízamo.”

Eph