The ten combatants were part of the dissidence led by the guerrilla known as ‘Gentil Duarte’, one of the first commanders of the former FARC guerrilla group who decided to withdraw from the peace process. The attack responds to the policy of military offensive of the Government of Iván Duque against these armed groups.

New blow against the dissidents of the ex-guerrilla of the FARC in Colombia. Ten combatants died in a bombardment carried out by the Colombian Army in the department of Guaviare, located in the south of the country. These people belonged to the dissidence led by the guerrilla Miguel Botache Santillana, known by the alias of ‘Gentil Duarte’, and who leads various groups of dissidents in the south and east of the country.

The attack took place near the municipality of Calamar. According to the Defense Ministry, three other combatants were captured after being wounded during the operation.

This structure, which was previously the First Front of the now-defunct FARC guerrilla, was one of the first to decide not to adhere to the 2016 peace agreement and withdrew from the negotiations, claiming that there were not sufficient guarantees to lay down arms. .

The groups commanded by Duarte remained in the territories they already dominated and is singled out for alleged recruitment of minors, attacks on the public force, drug trafficking and illegal mining in the departments of Caquetá, Guaviare and Meta.

Through his Twitter account, the new Colombian Defense Minister, Diego Molano, said that they will continue to weaken the FARC dissidents and that “this Government will not rest until it reaches its leader, symbol of evil ‘Gentil Duarte.”

#Without truce against narco-criminals who steal the tranquility of Colombians. In bombardment of our @FuerzasMilCol with the support of @FiscaliaCol 13 members of the FARC dissidence commanded by alias “Gentil Duarte” were neutralized in Calamar #Guaviare – Diego Molano Aponte (@Diego_Molano) March 2, 2021

Like this one, there are several groups of dissidents from the former FARC guerrilla that operate throughout the country. Some, like the ‘Gentil Duarte’ front, decided to continue to rise up in arms for initially political reasons, while other groups have become criminal gangs that only operate for drug trafficking and control of the territory.

It is estimated that in Colombian territory there are about 2,300 combatants who are members of FARC dissident groups, and most of them are present in areas where there are illicit crops, which is the main source of their economies.

The strong hand of the Duque Government against the dissidents and their collateral damage

Since his arrival in government, President Iván Duque has shown himself determined to combat the various armed groups operating in the country through military offensives. This Tuesday is one of the most significant attacks against the FARC dissidents, whom the president promised to defeat “wherever they are.”

However, the effectiveness with which the Army carries out these types of operations has been questioned, and the image of the military has been permeated by scandals of human rights violations.

In 2019, the InSight Crime Foundation warned about “the potential dangers that these types of operations can pose to the civilian population.” In August of that same year, the Army gave another major blow to a group of FARC dissidents in the municipality of San Vicente del Caguan, department of Caquetá and in which 14 combatants died, including the guerrilla leader known by the alias of ‘Gildardo Cucho’.

But in November it was learned that eight minors died in the bombing, and what is worse, that the then Defense Minister, Guillermo Botero, had knowledge of the presence of minors in that camp. After knowing this information, Botero had to leave his position.

Since the peace agreement signed between the Colombian government and the FARC, several armed groups have proliferated in the regions abandoned by the former guerrilla, taking advantage of the power vacuum caused by the lack of state presence, which in many regions only comes through from army.

With EFE and local media