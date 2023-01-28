Colombia team vs. United States: time and where to watch on TV

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian Football Federation
They face each other this Saturday in a friendly preparation match.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian soccer team will start its year with a friendly match against the United States, a team that is in crisis after the World Cup in Qatar due to the domestic violence scandal of which its last coach, Gregg Berhalter, was accused. The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium in Carson, California.
international blank
“The objective is for players who are not so used to being called up or who are very young, to have those minutes that will consolidate them. The result will be important, but the main objective is that we have players to watch in the future,” said Colombia’s coach, the Argentine Nestor Lawrence, who called for this match a group of players who are active in the MLS and from the leagues of Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Turkey, because the match is not played on a Fifa date; therefore, it does not have the references of the selected one.
The group of summoned is led by forwards Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández, from the Columbus Crew of the MLS; and Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango, goalscorer for Los Angeles FC. Players like winger Santiago Moreno, from the Portland Timbers, also stand out on Lorenzo’s list; the center-back Nicolás Hernández, from Athlético Paranaense; the attacker Diego Valoyes, from Talleres de Córdoba; and the side Frank Fabrafrom Boca Juniors.
“If the tie doesn’t start in March, which is the safest thing to do, it is most likely that we will have more preparation games. There we have two Fifa dates and we would have two games to confirm. We don’t have anything ready yet,” added Lorenzo.
international friendly
United States vs. Colombia
Saturday
7:30 p.m. m,
TV: Caracol Channel
SPORTS with AGENCIES
