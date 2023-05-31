Thinking about achieving that longed-for ticket in the quarterfinals of the Sub 20 worldthe Colombian National Team is finalizing details for what will be the exciting commitment that it will star with Slovakia this Wednesday, at the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium, Argentina.

The tricolor box will come to the match against the Europeans with wind in the shirt, after finish the group stage undefeated and leader with 7 points. The National Team managed to beat Israel and Japan 2-1, in both games, and redeemed a point against Senegal on the last date of Group C of the Youth World Cup.

Now, the team led by coach Héctor Cárdenas will seek to maintain its unbeaten record in the tournament and win against a European team that comes from qualifying as the best third in the World Cupafter defeating Fiji and falling to Ecuador and the United States in Group B.

For the first time in history, The Colombian National Team will face off with the cast of Slovakia in a official meeting, adding the youth and senior categories. The commitment will be key to keep alive the aspirations of the country that dreams of achieving things in the FIFA championship.

In the preview of the game against the Slovaks, Miguel Monsalve, forward of the tricolor, spoke of the difficulty that the game will bring and made it clear that the team must go out on the field to impose their style of play and avoid physical disputes against a team that is characterized by its strength.

“This match must be played very calmly, having the patience not to get carried away by what is a final phase and emotions play against us. Having the security in what we have been doing, the same commitment, the same dedication that, I think, is what has led us to have this Selection as we have it today, that you can see union, camaraderie and that way of playing”, indicated the Colombian striker.

Time, date and broadcast of the Colombia match?

The ball will start rolling this Wednesday, May 31at 12:30 in the afternoon, Colombian time, at the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium, where Mohammed Al Hoaish He will be in charge of directing the actions of the game corresponding to the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup.

??? 🆚 Slovakia 🇸🇰

🗓️ Wednesday May 31

🕓 12:30 pm (COL time)

🏟️ San Juan del Bicentennial Stadium, San Juan

🏆 FIFA U 20 World Cup📺 @Snail gol @RCN Channel… pic.twitter.com/3rBNVWerzn – Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) May 28, 2023

In addition, the game of the Colombian U-20 National Team and its similar from Slovakia can be seen live through the open signals of Snail, RCN and on channel 610 of DirecTv Sports. In radio, you can tune it to the stations of RCN Radio and Blue Radio from noon this Wednesday.

