Colombia team vs. Slovakia LIVE: Round of 16 game of the U-20 World Cup

Héctor Cárdenas’ team wants to maintain its path of glory in Argentina.
Colombia and Slovakia collide this Wednesday at the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium by the round of 16 of the World Cup in the category, which takes place in Argentina.
Colombia comes to this duel undefeated, after winning group C, with seven points, as a result of the victories against Israel (2-1) and Japan (2-1) and the draw against Senegal (1-1).
Now, hoping to defeat Slovakia, Héctor Cárdenas’s team envisions facing the winner of the match between England and Italy in the quarterfinals.Follow Colombia vs. Slovakia LIVE, for the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup.
Colombia vs. Slovakia LIVE: Sub-20 World Cup
All ready for the game
The game starts at 12:30 p.m.
Colombia confirms its lineup
Cárdenas shares his starting eleven.
*With AFP
