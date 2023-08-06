The Colombian National Team faces Jamaica, this Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup. After his unexpected defeat against Morocco, Colombian coach Nelson Abadía set his sights on his next opponent, who reached the round of 16 thanks to a strict defensive system that canceled out Brazil and France.

“He is a difficult opponent, an opponent who has hardly scored a goal, who is very strong in defence”declared Abadía after Colombia lost 1-0 to Morocco in the last match of Group H.

In fact, Jamaica did not concede a goal in their three group stage matches against France, Brazil and Haiti, although they did score just one, against the Haitians. “We have to know what we can do to win that game,” added Abadía.

And this Saturday, hours before the ball rolls, Fifa announced the refereeing team for the match against Jamaica.

The referee of Colombia vs. Jamaica

The designated referee for the game in Colombia is the Australian Katherine Jacewiczwho became a FIFA judge in 2011.

It is recognized for having been the first woman to officiate a match in Australia’s first division men’s soccer game in 2020.

In the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, he is directing his second senior tournament, since he was in the 2019 Cup. In addition, He directed the final of the 2016 U-17 Women’s World Cup in Jordan.



For the match between Colombia and Jamaica, she will be accompanied by the South Korean Kyoungmin Kim (Assistant 1), the Australian Joanna Charaktis (Assistant 2) and the Spanish Marta Huerta (Fourth referee).

