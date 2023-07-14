Colombia team vs. Ireland: key warm-up before the Women’s World Cup

The Colombian Women’s National Team is getting ready to participate in the 2023 World Cup that starts this coming July 20.

(You may be interested in: Colombian women’s team: this is how the matches in the World Cup will be seen on TV)

The 23 players of the National Team trained in the Queensland capital, where they will play against the Republic of Ireland, in a new preparation match to face the tournament.

Colombia vs. Ireland

The game will be this Friday, July 14, at the Meakin Park at 8:00 pm (Australia time and 5 am, Colombia time).

Colombia is part of the group along with South Korea, Germany and Morocco.

The Irish team, led by Pauw Vera, makes up Group B along with Nigeria, Canada and Australia.

SPORTS

More sports news