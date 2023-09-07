Starting a new tie will always be synonymous with illusion, it is the beginning but from now on you think of the end, of achieving the goal of being in the next World Cup, that of 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The first step for Colombia selection It is this Thursday against Venezuela (6 pm), in the house of Barranquilla, the fort that wants to be – and must be – more fort than ever, because this time you cannot fail. You have to start with a firm step, with victory.

After the blow that meant not attending the World Cup in Qatar, Colombia has new spirit, new strength and new hopes to face this tie. There are more places at stake, six and a half for Conmebol, so the table is set so as not to disappoint at the end.

The start means a lot, it means showing what this team that the Argentine is now leading is made of Nestor Lawrencethe former squire of José Pékerman, a team that prepared for this moment with a splendid performance, undefeated in friendlies, with good sensations such as the victory against Germany, with some exciting new players, and with some of the old generation who are now serve as a support, as columns on which the new project is assembled, with James, with Cuadrado, with Borré, with the return of Santiago Arias, with Quintero…

Quintero excites the fans, because his word is that of a footballer who only thinks about victory, about reaching the end with his hands full in the World Cup. “You can rest easy, we have a very good team, a mentality that has served us and will serve us in this tie and we will have the opportunity to prove it on Thursday (today),” said Quintero, now a Racing player.

Lorenzo came to the National Team in June 2022 and has already had time, matches, blanks, calls to plan this moment, which is presented to him as the moment of truth. He already knows the way and put together his strategy so as not to fail at the premiere. And the players believe the idea, they know what team there is and that it is time to put the new project on the pitch. “We have a great team to fight for and we are eager to return to the World Cup. We are going to try to do things in the best way and face each game as a final, with this great National Team that is getting stronger every day”, said Juan Guillermo Cuadrado yesterday.

Barranquilla is boiling to receive the national team, and to apply all its rigor, all its heat, on the field and in the stands to the rival. The fans are enthusiastic, and it is not for less, this is how the tie is lived at home, with burning fever for those players who have the mission of delivering the first joy. They are also eager to start this path. Jhon Lucumí said: “We are looking forward to (the qualifying) start and to be able to give our all to start taking good steps to reach the World Cup,” he said on ESPN.

The rival also arrives motivated, and with his new coach Fernando Batista challenges Barranquilla to try to surprise. Colombia’s mission is to impose conditions, its rhythm and its heat to start the road as it should be, with a firm step, with victory.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

