Thursday, August 3, 2023
Colombia team: this is Jamaica, your next rival in the Women’s World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2023
in Sports
Colombia team: this is Jamaica, your next rival in the Women’s World Cup

Despite losing to Morocco, Colombia secured first place in Group H.

Colombia qualified first in group H of the Women’s World Cup, despite losing 1-0 against Morocco. The defeat will leave lessons to be learned for those led by Nelson Abadía, but the first objective was met.

Colombia’s next rival in the Women’s World Cup will be Jamaica, one of the surprises of the tournament. In their second participation in the tournament, the Caribbean team reached the round of 16 for the first time. In 2019 it did not go beyond the group stage.

Jamaica surprised by drawing 0-0 with the two candidates, in theory, from their group, F. And they also beat Panama 1-0, to finish in second place, with five points and no goals against.

The match between Colombia and Jamaica will be on Tuesday, August 8, at 6 pm local time (3 am Colombian time). at the Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne.

The background against Jamaica

Colombia has faced Jamaica twice in the last 15 years. On July 23, 2018, at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, they lost 2-1, with goals from Chinyelu Asher and Joldy Brown. Isabella Echeverri discounted.

The revenge was at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, when Colombia won 2-0, with two goals from Leicy Santos. In that tournament, the National Team achieved the most important title in its history, the gold medal.

