Colombia team: the first casualty for the next match of the Women’s World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia women’s team
Colombia women’s team
The team led by Nelson Abadía is playing at this time against Morocco.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Colombia obtains, for now, the qualification to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, despite losing 1-0 against Morocco in Perth.
However, the match against the Africans leaves DT Nelson Abadía with a headache: they lost a key player from the team for the round of 16 duel.
This is Manuela Vanegas, the author of the goal with which Colombia beat Germany 2-1 and fundamental piece in the defense. Vanegas saw his second yellow card in this World Cup.
It should be remembered that the tournament regulations establish that accumulating two reprimands gives a suspension date. However, that count is erased after the round of 16.
News in development.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #team #casualty #match #Womens #World #Cup
Leave a Reply