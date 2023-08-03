Colombia team: the first casualty for the next match of the Women’s World Cup

Colombia obtains, for now, the qualification to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, despite losing 1-0 against Morocco in Perth.

However, the match against the Africans leaves DT Nelson Abadía with a headache: they lost a key player from the team for the round of 16 duel.



This is Manuela Vanegas, the author of the goal with which Colombia beat Germany 2-1 and fundamental piece in the defense. Vanegas saw his second yellow card in this World Cup.

It should be remembered that the tournament regulations establish that accumulating two reprimands gives a suspension date. However, that count is erased after the round of 16.

News in development.

