Colombia, with an effective game, beat South Korea 2-0 on Tuesday in the premiere of both teams in the Women’s Soccer World Cup that takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

The Colombians opened the scoring after 30 minutes at the Sidney Football Stadium with a penalty goal converted by Catalina Usme, signaled by a hand ball inside the box by Shim Seoyeon. Linda Caicedo scored the second in the 39th minute as the culmination of a spectacular individual move that surprised goalkeeper Yoon Younggeul.

With the victory, Colombia settles in second place in Group H, led by Germany thanks to the 6-0 win against Morocco in its debut.

Reasons for victory

1. Cute, from another dimension: There were high expectations for the premiere of Linda Caicedo, called to be one of the figures of the World Cup, despite her 18 years. And it did not disappoint. Linda had a perfect match, she started without noticing much, but after Catalina Usme’s goal she awakened all her capacity. She scored the comfort goal, with a great individual play, and then orchestrated the team’s game. Linda was the figure of the party and Colombia celebrates having her in her ranks.

2. Saver Archer: It should not be forgotten that Korea also had its chances. In the first half he created at least three chances to score, and in all of them his desire for the great Colombian goalkeeper, Catalina Pérez, was frustrated. The goalkeeper showed great reflexes and elasticity to avoid the fall of her goal. After the first part, he made a spectacular save, from stick to stick. Colombia sleeps peacefully safely in its bow.

3. A dedicated team: Colombia showed practical and effective football. They started with possession without attacking, gave some initial advantages, but gradually settled into the game. His individualities made a difference. Already with the two goals on the scoreboard in favor, the players let go, played more comfortable and with great physical display on all lines. The defense was very serious and confident, each player went to the duels vehemently. In the middle there was at times a good touch of the ball. And in attack, Mayra was a vital player, fighting against opposing defenders and opening up space.

