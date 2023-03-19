Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia team suffers another casualty: Jéfferson Lerma was injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia team suffers another casualty: Jéfferson Lerma was injured


close

Jefferson Lerma

Jefferson Lerma

Jefferson Lerma

Another novelty in the call for the Colombian National Team.

Bad luck is around Colombia selection before starting his concentration in Asia for the friendlies of the Fifa date.

See also  Colombia national team: former Real Madrid coach who would arrive, according to the press

This Saturday it was learned that Johan Carbonero was out due to injury. Later, the Colombian Football Federation reported another novelty.

Lerma is not going to Asia

Jefferson Lerma (right), the best of the National Team.

Photo:

Sebastiao Moreira. efe

The technical and medical staff of the Colombian Men’s Senior Team reported that the player Jefferson Lerma of AFC Bournemouth from England will not be able to join the concentration of the Colombian team after suffering an injury in the last game with his club.

The Colombian midfielder had been called up for the Tricolor’s friendly tour in Asia, for the matches against South Korea and Japan in two preparation games.

“Coach Néstor Lorenzo, his coaching staff and the group of players wish Lerma a speedy recovery, hoping that in a next opportunity he can be part of the Colombia Senior Team again,” says the FCF.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Colombia Selection: the call for the friendlies against Korea and Japan

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #team #suffers #casualty #Jéfferson #Lerma #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Udinese-Milan / Sottil: “The right victory. Samardzic will become a champion”

Udinese-Milan / Sottil: “The right victory. Samardzic will become a champion”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result