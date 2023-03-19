Sunday, March 19, 2023
Colombia team suffers another casualty: Jéfferson Lerma was injured; new summoned

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia team suffers another casualty: Jéfferson Lerma was injured; new summoned


close

Jefferson Lerma

Jefferson Lerma

Jefferson Lerma

Another novelty in the call for the Colombian National Team.

Bad luck is around Colombia selection before starting his concentration in Asia for the friendlies of the Fifa date.

This Saturday it was learned that Johan Carbonero was out due to injury. Later, the Colombian Football Federation reported another novelty.

Lerma is not going to Asia

Jefferson Lerma (right), the best of the National Team.

Photo:

Sebastiao Moreira. efe

The technical and medical staff of the Colombian Men’s Senior Team reported that the player Jefferson Lerma of AFC Bournemouth from England will not be able to join the concentration of the Colombian team after suffering an injury in the last game with his club.

The Colombian midfielder had been called up for the Tricolor’s friendly tour in Asia, for the matches against South Korea and Japan in two preparation games.

“Coach Néstor Lorenzo, his coaching staff and the group of players wish Lerma a speedy recovery, hoping that in a next opportunity he can be part of the Colombia Senior Team again,” says the FCF.

New summoned

The coaching staff of the Colombian Men’s Senior Team informs that the player Yilmar Velasquez Deportivo Pereira has been called up for the friendly matches against Korea and Japan.

The Colombian club midfielder will be joining the squad in Asian territory along with the rest of his teammates.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

