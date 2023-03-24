The Colombian National Team had a demanding test against Korea in the first of two friendlies on the Asian tour. The team had two faces, first it looked very bad when it lost 2-0. He reacted and without being brilliant, managed a 2-2 draw. There were players who weighed little, but others set the pace of the reaction.

James Rodriguez and Jorge Carrascal they scored the goals of the Colombian national team. They were vital to the reaction. James, for the goal, his presence and reaction in the second half was one of the best. However, the best on the field was Kevin Castaño, the rookie who impressed with his good performance.

The one by one of Colombia

Camilo Vargas: in the first goal he paid dearly for his confidence with Mojica, who ‘sold’ him. In the second goal his barrier betrayed him. In another shot from Son, he had a great save and then a good bailout. Rating: 6 points.

Daniel Munoz: from a first time of anonymity to a second time of great presence. He grew up and led the reaction of Colombia with his adventures in the right zone. He participated in both goals. 6

Carlos Cuesta: like all the defense, he lived a nightmare in the first half. He didn’t find Son anywhere. He was coupling and leading the general reaction of the rear. 5

John Lucumi: After passing the painful ones, he established himself. She imposed her personality and temper. She adjusted her zippers. Although in another blink, in return, the team almost received the third. 5

Johan Mojica: discreet. His first time condemns him. He started nervous, with impression. A bad pass from him leads to the first Korean goal. He opened up on the wall in the second. Loose. 4

Matheus Uribe disputes the ball.

Matheus Uribe: he entered into a dizzying game of hitting and fighting excessively and chasing. He missed the pause. In the second half he was more collaborative. 5

Kevin Brown: nice performance. She calmed the nerves of the debut, showed a lot of personality. He played the role of breaking the rival game and was encouraged to launch good long passes. He received a yellow. He was the best in Colombia. 6

Diego Valoyes: He showed a lot of sacrifice, he wanted to help when Colombia suffered the most. In the second half the ball finally reached him and he even set up the first goal with a pass to James. 6

James Rodriguez: It went unnoticed in the first half. The little weight of him was very noticeable. He returned to the field renewed, scored the first goal and led the team’s game, the reaction. 6

Stats for Korea vs. Colombia

Jorge Carrascal: Lackluster in the first half, he looked awkward, with little sacrifice. He improved in the second half, asked for more of the ball, helped James, left his comfort zone and found the second goal. 6

Rafael Santos Borré: it is hardly noticeable, almost invisible, and yet he had two good headers, one of them hitting the post. I erased, once again, he played with his back to the goal, although the ball barely reached him. He has to search a lot. 5

Deleted regrets missing a goal.

Jader Duran: He entered for Borré (minute 69). He showed his desire, his devastating speed. But he did not have a clear opportunity. (no note)

John Arias: entered for James (minute 69). A player who wants to, who adapts, who meshes with the team. He helped hold the ball and the result. (no note)

Falcao garcia: entered for Valoyes (minute 82). The Tiger did not reach to roar. He had very little time to excel. (no note)

Dilan Borrero: entered by Cararscal (minute 82). He didn’t get to show himself. (no note)

Nelson Palace: He entered for Castaño (89): he barely touched the field. (no note)

