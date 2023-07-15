The friendly match of the Colombia women’s team against ireland, this Friday morning, he was suspended with only 23 minutes remaining, for foul play, according to the irish association.

The match was part of the final phase of preparation of both teams for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins on July 20.

At minute 23, after a strong action against the figure of Ireland, Denise O’Sullivan, the match was interrupted.

British media said that the players refused to continue playing because Denise O’Sullivan had to be taken to a hospital.

Colombian position

In Colombia there was initially silence regarding what happened. However, hours after the suspension of the game, there was an official pronouncement.

“The Colombian Football Federation informs that the friendly match that was to take place as part of today’s training between the Colombian Women’s National Team and Ireland, was suspended because the Irish National Team, a rival in practice this Friday, preferred not to continue playing. when 23 minutes of the first half had already elapsed,” the statement said.

“Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and FairPlay, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team,” he adds.

Finally, the FCF informs that Colombia will return to Sydney this Saturday to continue with its preparation and before the debut in the orbital event, a second friendly training match against its counterpart from China is scheduled.

