Colombia team receives terrible attack from the German press: ‘unsportsmanlike’

The historic victory of the Colombia selection against Germany in the 2023 Women’s World Cup covered all the covers of the world’s main media and continues to generate echoes. The majority praised the milestone of the tricolor team while others gave the team led by Nelson Abbey.



One of those media was the German newspaper ‘Bild’, one of the most recognized media in that country and which criticized the National Team players with adjectives against it.

‘Unsportsmanlike’

In the main headline of the newspaper, they describe the Colombian fans in Sydney as toxic and describe the team as ‘fieses kolumbien’, that is to say ‘disgusting’ or ‘unpleasant’, in terms of the strong game that Colombia played against the Germans.



“Colombians, who are known for playing hard, are particularly conspicuous for their fouls and unsportsmanlike behavior After 15 minutes, Arias hit Popp in the ribs, behind the referee, away from the ball and she had to be treated”, the German media also highlighted.

For its part, in the words of Nia Kunzer, a former German soccer player in the broadcast of the game, Bild assured that the judge of the game gave rise to strong play and crossed the limits of fouls.

In addition, they insisted on the hostile climate in Sydney: “The stadium (40,499 spectators) was firmly in Colombian hands, and every action was enthusiastically applauded. Our women, on the other hand, were whistled at if they did so.”

