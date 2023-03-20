Monday, March 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia team qualifies for the Beach Soccer World Cup for the first time

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia team qualifies for the Beach Soccer World Cup for the first time


close

Colombia Beach Soccer Team

Colombian Beach Soccer Team.

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation

Colombian Beach Soccer Team.

After criticism for losing to Bolivia, the team got back together and managed to make history.

See also  Lionel Messi, huge: he scored five goals in Argentina's victory

The Colombian Beach Soccer Team qualified for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Dubai 2023after beating Paraguay 7-5 in the match for third place in the Copa América of the discipline.

In this way, it becomes the fifth Colombian National Team in 12 months, which obtains a quota to the maximum orbital appointment.

Another World Cup for Colombia

Colombia lost to Bolivia in the Copa América of Beach Soccer.

Colombia was present in the Fifa Sub 17 Women’s World Cup, keeping the subtitle, in the same way it was part of the Fifa Sub 20 Women’s World Cup where it advanced to the Quarterfinals and, this year, it will have its participation in the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Indonesia to be held from May 20, also in Australia and New Zealand FIFA Women’s World Cup in July, and now for the first time ever, gets a place in the World Cup Beach Soccer in the United Arab Emirates.

See also  Headquarters of the Selection: the decision should not be made by Jesurún (Meluk tells him)

ADVANCE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #team #qualifies #Beach #Soccer #World #Cup #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Militants in eastern Congo leave at least 22 dead in series of attacks, officials say

Militants in eastern Congo leave at least 22 dead in series of attacks, officials say

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result