Colombia team qualifies for the Beach Soccer World Cup for the first time

The Colombian Beach Soccer Team qualified for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Dubai 2023after beating Paraguay 7-5 in the match for third place in the Copa América of the discipline.

In this way, it becomes the fifth Colombian National Team in 12 months, which obtains a quota to the maximum orbital appointment.

Another World Cup for Colombia

Colombia lost to Bolivia in the Copa América of Beach Soccer.

Colombia was present in the Fifa Sub 17 Women’s World Cup, keeping the subtitle, in the same way it was part of the Fifa Sub 20 Women’s World Cup where it advanced to the Quarterfinals and, this year, it will have its participation in the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Indonesia to be held from May 20, also in Australia and New Zealand FIFA Women’s World Cup in July, and now for the first time ever, gets a place in the World Cup Beach Soccer in the United Arab Emirates.

