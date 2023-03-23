Colombia senior team will have a preparation match against South Korea this Friday, as part of their projection for the next tie.

At 6 am, the team will face South Korea in Ulsan, in a game that will be broadcast on the Caracol and RCN channels.

“The team is in training and in that transformation there is a replacement that we want to happen naturally and consolidate. Now things out of the ordinary have happened, injuries in the same position… Every case of those who are not “They are particular. Injuries, arrangements between medical bodies for treatment of injuries. But the base is going to find itself with these last 4 friendlies and consolidate during the tie. The process depends on the current situation of the player and that changes with the months”, he said the technician Néstor Lorenzo in the previous press conference.

How would form Colombia?

Radamel Falcao García (right), training with the Colombian National Team in South Korea. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The Colombian National Team has Juan Fernando Quintero as a low midfielderwho presents a blow and persistent pain would not be taken into account for this friendly.

It is expected that James Rodriguez be the starter and driver of the team, while Falcao García, the other referent, would go to the substitute bench.

This will be the fifth friendly match in the Lorenzo era. At the moment, the coach has been changing the payroll and summoned in search of the most competitive team.

According to what was reported from Seoul, where the team did its preparation this week before moving to the match venue in Ulsan, the roster would have doubts in some positions such as defense, between Lucumí and Dávinson Sánchez, and in e middle, between Palacio and Castaño.

Radamel Falcao García (left), James Rodríguez (centre) and Rafael Santos Borré (right), again in the National Team. See also The Colombian Women's U-17 National Team seeks to continue shining in Uruguay Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The offensive zone seems defined with James, Carrascal, Arias and Borré, although everything will be confirmed this Friday at least an hour before the game.

The formation would be like this: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumí or Davinson Sánchez and Johan Mojica; Matheus Uribe, Nelson Palacio or Kevin Castaño; John Arias, James Rodriguez, Jorge Carrascal; Rafael Santos Borre.

