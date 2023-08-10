The Colombian Women’s National Team has a new challenge this Saturday. Those led by Nelson Abadía, accustomed to setting a precedent every time they play, face England with the goal that runs through their veins: to win.

Although the current European champion will be in front, who will not have her scorer due to suspension, in the Colombian squad confidence is absolute, since the goal remains the same as the warriors have said since landing in Oceania: play seven games.

In World Cup history, Colombia faced England in the 2015 group stage. At that time, in Canada, the English won 2-1, with goals from Karen Carney, after 15 minutes, and Fara Williams, at 38. Lady Andrade discounted for Colombia at 90 + 4. But this year the expectation is greater. At least that’s how they also see it in Great Britain, because in the power classification that the prestigious newspaper ‘The Guardian’ has raised to analyze the contest, Colombia appears higher than England. And the British experts give why.

Colombia is more powerful than England in the World Cup, according to 'The Guardian'

The English won all three of their group stage games (1-0 to Haiti, 1-0 to Denmark and 6-1 to China), but They have not finished convincing their fans.

In its latest update of the women’s World Cup team power ranking, ‘The Guardian’, after the victory on penalties against Nigeria, decided that England would drop five places in the ranking.

Thus, the ‘lionesses’ are located today in eighth place.

“Defensively they have been very solid, but Colombia will offer a tougher defensive test, and Lauren James is suspended,” say Suzanne Wrack and Sophie Downey, analysts for the newspaper.

On the contrary, with the update of the ranking, Colombia has done the same since the first day of the World Cup: ascend.

For ‘The Guardian’, Colombia is today the fourth most powerful team in the world. They are only surpassed by Japan, France and Australia in the ranking. In the last evaluation, Colombia rose one position, since before it was fifth. The arguments are clear.

“After an exciting start to the tournament, Colombia had to work hard against a Jamaican team that had not conceded a goal yet. Catalina Usme scored a well-executed goal and 18-year-old full-back Ana María Guzmán impressed as she replaced the suspended Manuela Vanegas. It will be interesting to see who will start against England.”

England has a long tradition in women’s football and has already been a semifinalist in the World Cup on two occasions: Canada 2015 and France 2019. However, this Colombian National Team does not seem to care, since Germany was double world champion and Catalina Usme and history remember what happened.

