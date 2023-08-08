Definitely, The Colombian National Team is in the Women’s World Cup making football history. The Powerpuff Girls have shown that their mission is to win the tournament and take the title of world champion.

However, along the way they continue to leave the name of the country high. In fact, Fifa pointed out that the tricolor team broke audience records, stood out in goals and managed to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

A debut that opened with a record

This record triples the audience figure registered in a FIFA Women’s World Cup match

The first record the team broke was in their debut against South Korea.match in which they won.

According to information from Fifa, 9.01 million people watched the broadcast of the match, a number never recorded for a women’s World Cup match.

“This record triples the number of audience registered in a meeting of the FIFA Women’s World Cup”, pointed out the International Federation of Association Football.

Linda Caicedo, the first in history



At just 18 years old, Linda Caicedo has left thousands speechless.

The young woman has not only earned thousands of fans who admire her work, but broke a record in both women’s and men’s soccer.

In the 39th minute against South Korea and by scoring the Colombians’ second goal in the match, Linda became the first soccer player in the world to score in three World Cup 3s in a single year.

According to specialized media, Caicedo scored a double in the U-20 World Cup; on August 16, 2022, when he made his debut against New Zealand.

Then, in the U-17 World Cup he scored a double against China (October 15, 2022), a goal against Mexico (October 18, 2022), and another against Tanzania (October 22, 2022)

Now, In the current championship, the Colombian scored against South Korea and Germany.

Quarterfinals, a dream



The story continues to be written. With the result this Tuesday against Jamaica, The Colombian Women’s National Team has managed to qualify for the first time to the quarterfinals.



Catalina Usme’s only goal was the historic one that today marks a before and after in Colombian women’s soccer.

The Colombian Women's National Team has managed to qualify for the first time to the quarterfinals.

