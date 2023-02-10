Colombia team makes a bow: it also qualifies for the Pan American Games

The first two goals of the Colombia team in the South American Sub-20in which he plays at home, have already been fulfilled: one was to get the box for the Indonesian World Cup, which will be played in the middle of the year. And that goal was achieved, without the need to set foot on the field of the El Campín stadium in Bogotá to play against Brazil. And then, also without starting his game, he made sure in the Pan American Games in Chile.

Monona from Colombia

The savings from the first three days of the final hexagonal, especially from the matches against Paraguay and Ecuador, were enough to get one of the boxes for the Youth World Cup. And that was helped by an alien result.

Game action between Colombia and Ecuador.

Colombia needed one more point in the final phase of the tournament to secure their tickets to Indonesia. But she could also benefit from the other results, and both were given to her.

In the first game of the day, the first minute of replacement was played in the Techo stadium when the Ecuadorian Christopher Zambrano He entered the Venezuelan area and scored a shot to tie a game that they had lost since minute 2, when Brayan Alcócer put ‘Vinotinto’ ahead.

The goal was celebrated in Ecuador and also in Colombia: this score leaves the team of Hector Cardenas in the World Cup.

Uruguay then defeated Paraguay, 1-0also in the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, and thus, the National Team was left with the last available box for the Pan American Games that will be held in October and November: moñona and without having played its match against Brazil.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO