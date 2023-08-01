“We didn’t come to beat Germany, we came to win the World Cup,” said Catalina Usme minutes after the 2-1 draw against Germany that made the country vibrate. She and her companions know that one more step is missing and that, despite the sweet night they lived on Sunday in Sydney, nothing is done..

(You may be interested: Ireland, after his ‘tantrum’ against Colombia, how did it go in the World Cup?)

The situation, facing the duel this Thursday against Morocco, is clear: a victory ensures first place in group H with full 9 points; a draw would make Germany, defeating Korea, climb to the top with 6 units and a generous goal difference (it debuted with 6 goals) and a defeat would even reach, although with a lot of drama, since second place would be defined with the Moroccans by goal difference, the one that today they have at -5 and we at +3.

possible variants

Instinct says that, rather than depending on other results, the safe bet is to win so that you are not looking in any rearview mirror. And it is possible, not only because of the evidence of the 6 that Germany has already done to Morocco or because Colombia beat Germany, but because the team has so learned the speech of the seven games in this World Cup that it does not feel, despite euphoric about his results, nowhere near his true goal.

So you have to go to Morocco to beat him and not to tempt luck. And in that planning you can move some chips that would give the risk quota to go out not to add but to win. The main point is the players who are recovering after the battle that was the duel against the Germans, who also hit, not as the Bild newspaper says that the Colombians were the only ones. That opens up interesting options.

​

In defense, for example, an adjustment could be made: If Jorelyn Carabalí recovers -as expected- the back quartet that has guaranteed safety up to now could be maintained or there could be a risk on the right side. Carolina Arias has played both games and could need a breather thinking about a round of 16 that France or Brazil could bring and that would give Ana María Guzmán an option.

(Read also: Colombia team receives a terrible attack from the German press: ‘unsportsmanlike’)

Many believe that she is young, and yes, but she was a classmate Linda Caicedo until the final of the U-17 World Cup and is on the payroll as part of his process. With Arias there is more defensive strength, but with Guzmán’s spectacular centers and his own good shot, one more chip could be gained on offense. It is a risk, but the one who does not run them does not reach the seventh game.

​

In the midfield there are several situations: Daniela Montoya has a heart that does not fit in her body and remains the starter for value and experience, but if she had to rest for this game in Perth, she could rely on the great World Cup played by Lorena Bedoya Durango and open a door for a midfielder with a good start like Mónica Ramos, although it is worth saying that she has been training differently for a knee problem that he brought from Gremio in Brazil. The good thing is that she had recovery time and could be an option as a starter or as a pinch hitter.

​

And for the attack, a specific matter. It is expensive that for that Mayra Ramírez does not go out on the field, a meteorite has to fall: An exceptional tournament is being played that is owing him a goal because he has done everything to celebrate it and in two games he has resisted. But if the medical team recommends rest, there are options: Lady Andrade also offers power in the direct duel but adds passing game and shot, which would be a very natural change.

As an alternative, Elexa Bahr is another very feasible card, which can lend a hand in a creation task fueled by Linda Caicedo, Catalina Usme and Leicy Santos, the latter sacrificed in the headline against Germany due to a need to strengthen the brand, but now absolutely necessary due to his pass and his punch to solve what is presented in Perth.

JENNY GAMEZ

Special envoy to Sydney

​@jennygameza

More sports news