Colombia team, dream: revolutionary format for the 2026 World Cup is being studied

In four years a different World Cup will be played. Canada, United States and Mexico They will be the venues for the 2026 World Cup, and the event will have 48 participating teams.

The increase from 32 to 48 participants generated criticism, since the initial format proposed 16 groups of three teams, in which the first two advanced. The option of implementing a penalty shootout for the group stage was also discussed.

New format?

Now, Fifa would be reviewing an option in which the orbital tournament has 12 groups of four teams and be much more attractive.

As reported by ‘The Guardian’, there have already been “informal talks” in Doha between the leaders of FIFA, to benefit the format of the next World Cup.

The number of matches would increase, as 104 would be played in total (40 more than in Qatar 2022), but in the group stage the top two of each group (24 teams) and the eight best third-placed teams would qualify to complete 32 countries that advance to the next round.

From that moment on, knockout phases would be played in a single game, with the round of 16, round of 16 and quarterfinals; then semifinals and the grand finale.

