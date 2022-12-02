Colombia team, dream: revolutionary format for the 2026 World Cup is being studied

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombian Selection.
Colombia selection.
Fifa is analyzing a new format, according to press releases.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 2, 2022, 07:32 A.M.
In four years a different World Cup will be played. Canada, United States and Mexico They will be the venues for the 2026 World Cup, and the event will have 48 participating teams.
The increase from 32 to 48 participants generated criticism, since the initial format proposed 16 groups of three teams, in which the first two advanced. The option of implementing a penalty shootout for the group stage was also discussed.
New format?
Now, Fifa would be reviewing an option in which the orbital tournament has 12 groups of four teams and be much more attractive.
As reported by ‘The Guardian’, there have already been “informal talks” in Doha between the leaders of FIFA, to benefit the format of the next World Cup.
The number of matches would increase, as 104 would be played in total (40 more than in Qatar 2022), but in the group stage the top two of each group (24 teams) and the eight best third-placed teams would qualify to complete 32 countries that advance to the next round.
From that moment on, knockout phases would be played in a single game, with the round of 16, round of 16 and quarterfinals; then semifinals and the grand finale.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
More sports news
December 2, 2022, 07:32 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #team #dream #revolutionary #format #World #Cup #studied
Leave a Reply