It is a repeated speech and it is not bad at all: The Colombian National Team has been said since it arrived in Sydney that its only objective is to be in the seventh game, in the grand final of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, and does not allow anyone to try to doubt it. And the first obstacle on that path, in a group H that is at least hazardous, is South Korea.

The duel, in the imposing Aussie Stadium, this Monday at 9 pm, Colombian time (noon on July 25 in Australia), sold out weeks ago, as it is about seeing on stage what many expect to be the great revelation of the World Cup.

Colombia must avoid setbacks in its debut at the World Cup

Catalina Usme (center) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal against Chile during the Copa América Conmebol 2022.

It is true that the rival is physically demanding, that it is different from everything that has been tried before, that it can do a lot of damage. Colombia has an effective offensive circuit, with punches and passes with Catalina Usme and Leicy Santos, projection and surprise from Linda Caicedo, aerial power with Mayra Ramírez and Daniela Arias, authority in the middle with Bedoya and Montoya, and shot on goal with the latter. There is no doubt: It is the best generation of women soccer players in local history.

And yes, Korea is a rival that does a lot of damage with its speed and found a possible ace up its sleeve that China revealed to it in the last friendly (2-2): the still ball.

“The two goals they scored against us were set pieces, we have to improve it. (Korea) is a practical team, they play fast and have the Asian style, where they have the concept of positioning and mechanism with the ball”warned Leicy Santos.

It is not a minor detail that an attacker identifies him because, as Daniela Arias requested, the formula against that vertigo will always be the solidarity defense: “Korea has very physical players, it is a team that makes very fast counter-attacks, they are well organized on stationary balls, the goal can come easily if we are careless, it is taking care of those details. They like to go out playing, to have the ball. Colombia has very good pressure and our attackers are the first defenders”.

But the first focus of Colombia is Colombia. Now the task is to trust. The victory in the debut is essential in a World Cup and it is key not to blink at the beginning to avoid pressure. Thinking about the final requires climbing the first step with certainty. And this team, in Sydney, does not want to know about setbacks.

JENNY GAMEZ

SPECIAL ENVOY TO SYDNEY