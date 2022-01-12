Colombia team continues its preparation to face Honduras

Under the orders of Reinaldo Rueda, the Colombian soccer team trained on a double day, this Tuesday, in Barranquilla, with a view to next Sunday’s game against Honduras, in United States.

In the morning the team only worked in the field. While in the afternoon they did exercises in the gym and later on the court.

No big news

This Wednesday, at 9:50 in the morning, some players will offer a virtual press conference to talk about the current situation of the National Team and the next rival.

Around 4 in the afternoon, the team will train at the Romelio Martínez stadium, possibly making a commitment with the Junior squad.

This call is made prior to Rueda’s call for the matches against Peru and Argentina on the next two dates of the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

