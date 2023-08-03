There are five players with yellow cards in the Colombian National Team. Many and few for the intense game that has been practiced in the Women’s World Cup. Too many when planning a game with a need, not pressing, but latent.

The coach Abadía himself acknowledged at a press conference that he is very concerned about the five players who arrive at this Thursday’s game with a yellow card, which could deprive them of being in a hypothetical round of 16 phase.

And they are almost all regular headlines: Lorena Bedoya, Carolina Arias, Catalina Perez, Manuela Vanegas and Diana Ospina.

The puzzle

That’s why you have to play with the puzzle: what to do not to risk them but at the same time not to compromise the classification and the first place in group H? Here’s the question. The good thing is that the 6 points give a test margin because to be left out it would take a victory for Germany against Korea, which is very likely, and a defeat in Perth by more than four goals. It seems unlikely for a defense that only allowed one goal in its two World Cup outings and it was a penalty.

But the accounts are there and they allow you to take risks, it is true, but they also force you to take precautions. Changes will surely have to be made. The question is in what areas and with what names.

The coffee makers have been one of the strongest teams in this first phase.

The first thing would be to maintain a backbone that would have as fixed players Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Montoya, Leicy Santos, Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo. From there it could be tried to use, as Abadía said, “a roster of 23 cracks”.

A first option would be Sandra Sepúlveda replaces Catalina Pérez in the goal: it offers all the experience but does not have the continuity of the starter or its size, although it would be the game to use it.

On the sides, to give them rest and not risk Carolina Arias and Manuela Vanegas, Daniela Caracas could be on the right and Ana María Guzmán on the left. Yes, ‘la mona’ sounds strange for the other band but it has already been tested in friendlies and it did well, even though in the U-17 World Cup it was the owner of the other line.

In the midfield, considering that Bedoya Durango would not be there, a good replacement would be Marcela Restrepo, who offers good passing and passing.

The transcendental doubt goes through the attack because, although there is a way to replace Linda Caicedo and give her a break that she clearly needs, the risk is high. It would be a good time for that, including having her available if things get complicated and using her at the end to finish off the game, but you can also make the opposite bet and keep her as the starter, take advantage of her and replace her soon. Only Abadía can calculate it.

The truth is Ivonne Chacon, who performs as a winger, can be a good option. Or also be the possible replacement for Mayra Ramírez, whom she would also help rest from the blow she suffered against Germany and that is still causing her pain. Her replacement could be Lady Andrade, but she does not rule out Chacón.

JENNY GAMEZ

Special envoy to Australia

@Jennygameza

