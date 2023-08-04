Jamaica in the round of 16 is a good what. But in a classification that looked at other results and squeezed the savings in group H of the Women’s World Cup, it is a worrying how. The first ends in one sentence. Treaties are written about the second.

The Colombian National Team suffered the first setback in the World Cup against Morocco and, in light of the 1-0 loss, it is beginning to show some patches. Do they ruin the reveal team outfit? No. But they are an uncomfortable stain on the tie and you have to look at that head-on and without fear, as was done in the victory against Germany (2-1).

Why did Colombia suffer so much against Morocco? The list of reasons is long…

Abbey Planning



Photo: Richard Wainwright. ede

abbey vs. Abbey. His words, 24 hours before the game in Perth, were belied by his decisions and opinions hours later, with qualifying for the round of 16 under his arm. “I summoned 23 cracks” he said. And none gave him guarantees for an evident and necessary rotation in the match against the Moroccans. Or at least that is clear from his last talk: “if I had done it (rotate) and we lose the classification, they would ask me why I did not leave the same payroll,” he assured. And no, no one would have asked because everyone would remember that in the preview he explained the medical issues of Linda Caicedo and Mayra Ramírez, the yellow ones and so on. But he chose austerity.

Players with yellow



They didn’t say it openly, but several players did mention the yellow card situation. Did they play conditionally? The DT affirms that part of the “player’s job” is to manage that warning, but on the field it is very difficult to control.

How can you ‘manage’ the instinct to defend your team when it is playing in the opponent’s field and the threat of counterattack comes?

It happened to Manuela Vanegas, one of the five players with yellow, but it could have happened to Carolina Arias, Lorena Bedoya, Catalina Pérez or Diana Ospina, the latter Montoya’s replacement. Were there no more midfielders to risk? Six points and a goal difference that forced Morocco to win by 4 goals was obviously a test margin that was wasted.

Accumulated fatigue



the night that Daniela Montoya he practically did not win duels; that Lorena Bedoya, for supporting her partner Montoya, that Arias and Vanegas needed relief from the wings that did not arrive: that she saw herself surpassed for the first time; that Linda Caicedo She needed a break to recharge physical and mental batteries and Mayra Ramírez needed a few more hours to overcome the pain of a blow that the Germans gave her, the message did not reach the boss’s ears. Will that break be needed in the near future?

The intense style that has been praised so many times also implies a high dose of physical reserve and the warning against Morocco is that they did not get enough rest. What do the measurements say? The coaching staff knows it. Hopefully the Melbourne plan will work.

JENNY GAMEZ

Special envoy to Australia

@Jenigameza

