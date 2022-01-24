The Colombia selection began training in Barranquilla, preparing for the games against Peru and Argentina in the World Cup qualifying round.

first to arrive

The team held a group tactical training session with general drills, in which 10 players participated: Alfredo Morelos, Harold Preciado, Rafael Santos Borré, Gustavo Cuéllar, Andrés Mosquera, Yimmi Chará, Yáser Asprilla, Miguel Ángel Borja, Freddy Hinestroza and Diego Valoyes.

In addition, goalkeeper Camilo Vargas arrived, and William Tesillo, Óscar Murillo, Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina and Víctor Cantillo are expected throughout the night.

This Monday the other players will arrive to make themselves available to Reinaldo Rueda.

The National Team has had news due to recent casualties. First it was Luis Fernando Muriel, discarded for an issue related to his health. Later, Jéfferson Lerma was recalled due to covid-19.

Rueda summoned to replace these players at the wheel Víctor Cantillo, from Corinthians, and striker Luis Suárez, from Granada in Spain.

