Wednesday, June 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia team beat Manchego 3-0, let Iraq come

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia team beat Manchego 3-0, let Iraq come


close

Colombian National Team

The Colombian National Team trains in Valencia to play against Iraq and Germany.

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation

The Colombian National Team trains in Valencia to play against Iraq and Germany.

The match was played in Valencia, Spain.

The Colombian team accelerated its preparation on Tuesday for the two friendly matches that it has ahead of it in the coming days with a first test against CD Manchego Ciudad Real in the sports city of Valencia CF, whom he beat 3-0.

The combo that leads Nestor Lawrence settled a few days ago in this Spanish city where on Friday he will face the selection of Iraq in the Mestalla stadium, with a capacity for nearly fifty thousand spectators and where it is expected that there will be a good number of visitors given the high number of Colombians who live there.
(Shakira and Hamilton together? If so, it didn’t start well; they caught it off guard)

See also  Secretary General of the UN visits the port of Odessa, in southern Ukraine

The idea

Lorenzo has called up 24 players for this match and for the one he will play next Tuesday in Germany, with whom the team will prepare the start of the qualifying qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup that will start in September.

Their incorporation has been progressive and there are still some to join the group.

The match against Manchego was played behind closed doors in the sports city of Valencia, in paternallocated about ten kilometers from the city of Valencia and where Lozano’s team has already been exercising these days.

The Manchego from Ciudad Real, They have just been promoted to the Second RFEF, the fourth category of Spanish football, and have boasted of this confrontation against Colombia as a prize for their players after their successful season.
(Piqué: the ‘bombshell’ he released when he was told about Lewis Hamilton and Shakira)

EFE

See also  Putin orders nuclear 'deterrent forces' to be put on high alert

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Colombia #team #beat #Manchego #Iraq

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ammonites: the largest specimen reaches 2 meters

Ammonites: the largest specimen reaches 2 meters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result