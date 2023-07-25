Colombia takes the lead against South Korea in the Women’s World Cup: the goals

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Catalina Usme (hidden) scores the 1-0 for Colombia.
Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored the goals against South Korea.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombia is up 2-0 against South Korea in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in Sydney.
Catalina Usme confirmed herself as the all-time top scorer for the Colombian National Team and put her team ahead against South Korea in Sydney.
The woman from Antioquia scored a penalty in the 30th minute, a penalty, after a handball in the Korean area. It was Usme’s 51st goal with the tricolor shirt.
GOOOOOOOL! ⚽️
Celebrate Colombia, support your ‘superpowers’ 🇨🇴
The ‘Tricolor’ scorer opens the scoring in Sydney, Cata Usme is in charge of taking the penalty and masterfully scores the 1-0 in favor of Colombia.#MundialFemeninoEnDSPORTS. pic.twitter.com/IGIErzE5hB
— DSportsCo (@DIRECTVSportsCo) July 25, 2023
Later, Linda Caicedo got the second goal, in a play with much complicity from the Korean goalkeeper.
News in development.
