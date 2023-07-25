Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Colombia takes the lead against South Korea in the Women’s World Cup: the goals

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in Sports
Colombia takes the lead against South Korea in the Women's World Cup: the goals

Catalina Usme

Catalina Usme (hidden) scores the 1-0 for Colombia.

Catalina Usme (hidden) scores the 1-0 for Colombia.

Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored the goals against South Korea.

Colombia is up 2-0 against South Korea in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in Sydney.

Catalina Usme confirmed herself as the all-time top scorer for the Colombian National Team and put her team ahead against South Korea in Sydney.

The woman from Antioquia scored a penalty in the 30th minute, a penalty, after a handball in the Korean area. It was Usme’s 51st goal with the tricolor shirt.

Later, Linda Caicedo got the second goal, in a play with much complicity from the Korean goalkeeper.

News in development.

