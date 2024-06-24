Generally, in South America, Brazil or Chile always tend to stand out with respect to their military power, in which they represent their strength compared to others. Nevertheless, These countries are not the only ones since the Global Fire Power Index (GFP) revealed its ranking of the nations with the greatest naval strength in the world, among which a South American country stands out for being in the top 15.

What is the only country with the greatest naval force in South America?

The Global Fire Power (GFP) announced through its investigations that the only South American country that has the largest naval force is Colombia due to the number and power of its warships, among which 219 patrol vessels, 4 submarines, 2 corvettes and 9 frigates. Within the world list, said nation is in position 12, becoming the best in the region.

In addition, these are used to fight against armed groups or simply to seize drugs that criminals try to export through the Colombian sea. On the other hand, the National Navy of Colombia was established in the 19th century with the purpose of achieving independence, so from that moment on its duty is to preserve territorial integrity, defend the State and its institutions, and protect the rivers, lakes, , Colombian seas and oceans with their more than 35 thousand members that they have to date.

Finally, at a general level, the study indicates that Russia leads the list, surpassing the United States and China as the nation that has the best naval force, this is due to its large strategic investment in defense and modernization. In total, this country has a fleet of 781 ships, which include submarines, corvettes and destroyers.

The top countries with the greatest naval strength

As the report explains, “the GFP annual review tracks the surface and underwater naval elements for each national power that count toward the annual GFP ranking.”

The list, it adds, “consists of all types of warships, including aircraft carriers, submarines, helicopter carriers, corvettes, frigates, coastal types, amphibious assault/support ships and auxiliaries.” And that “designs currently in development or on order for next year are not taken into account.”

The data presented in this list is, therefore, until 2024.

1. Russia.

2. China.

3. North Korea.

4. United States.

5. Sweden.

6. Indonesia.

7. Italy.

8. India.

9. Thailand.

10. Sri Lanka.

11. Finland

12. Colombia

13. Burma

14. Algeria

15. South Korea

16. Mexico

17. Greece

18. Türkiye

19. Bolivia

20. Spain

21. Japan

Which countries have the most islands in South America?

The country that has the most islands in South America is Chile since in its entire coastal territory it has more than 43,000, according to the report from the Military Geographic Institute. Among the most popular and largest are the Chiloé archipelago, Easter Island (Rapa Nui) and the Juan Fernández archipelago, contributing to the geographical and cultural diversity of the nation.

The Ministry of National Assets of Chile revealed that there are a total of 11,078 islands that do not have their own name, while 19,571 are tax islands. Furthermore, these places occupy an area of ​​105,561 km², equivalent to 14% of the country’s area. It is important to mention that the second nation with the most islands is Brazil with around 2,000.

