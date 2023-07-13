The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the country’s ambassador to Nicaragua, León Fredy Muñoz, for consultation this week, after he had participated in a demonstration in support of the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega.

According to information from the newspaper El Colombiano, Muñoz, wearing a cap and badge of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Ortega’s party, made statements that displeased President Gustavo Petro during an event last week.

“What I’ve felt since arriving here in Nicaragua on September 30 (…) is that they are a happy people, a beautiful people, a friendly people and, above all, a people convinced of their revolution. Honestly, I am pleasantly surprised and today I ratify, this July 7th celebration is a wonderful thing”, he said, in a reference to the celebration of the Sandinista movement that deposed the dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979.

It is not the first time that Muñoz has been involved in a scandal: in June 2018, when he was a deputy, Colombian authorities found 160 grams of cocaine in his suitcase.

In a note, the ambassador said that he participated in the act as a representative of the Colombian State.

“Given the functions of the embassy and the protocol relations between governments, it is my obligation as an ambassador to participate in important meetings and/or activities for the Sandinista government, as I must make a strategic presence to take care of Colombia’s national interests in Nicaragua”, he justified .

The Colombian government’s decision to recall the ambassador was praised by Nicaraguan Freedom Foundation president and former presidential candidate Félix Maradiaga.

“The fact that Ambassador Fredy Muñoz was summoned to Bogotá by his superiors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia is a wise decision by Gustavo Petro. Undoubtedly, his appearance at an FSLN party event is an act contrary to diplomacy and also contrary to his government’s own statement, in February of this year,” wrote Maradiaga on Twitter, in reference to a note from the Colombian government that criticized “procedures dictatorships” of Ortega five months ago.

The opposition to Petro calls for Muñoz to leave. “Ambassador León Fredy Muñoz should resign, he should ask for Nicaraguan nationality and for that country to nominate him as ambassador here in Colombia, that nationality would be better for him,” said Senator Juan Diego Gómez, in an interview with Semana magazine.

To complete the embarrassment, this Thursday (13), the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague will announce the decision of a lawsuit filed by Nicaragua against Colombia in 2013, in which Managua claims to have an extended continental shelf that exceeds the 200 nautical miles from its coast and calls for a delimitation of it with the Colombian continental shelf.