Colombia was two Colombias. A nervous, imprecise and unknown person from the first half, when she lost 2-0 and suffered a nightmare against Korea. And it was another in the second half, when he reacted, showed his momentum, his experience, his notable improvement and thus tied the friendly match 2-2.

Korean soccer is well known, although not for that reason predictable. However, his intensity, his speed, his pressure were known. And so the Koreans came out to play. And Colombia could not resist at the start of the game. Korea, with its vertigo of gale worsened and forced the error, the fatal error.

Was Johan Mojica, who had already had a couple of missed passes, the one who found himself cornered. He didn’t know what to do. Camilo Vargas had gone out to the band to prepare the exit with him. Mojica tried to reject without rejecting, he made a defective pass that became a pleasant gift for the rival. They are, a crack, he received and immediately took the shot, since the goal was unprotected. It was 1-0 when there were barely 9 minutes left. Colombia slept a deep sleep.

If Colombia had not found out. If Colombia, which arrived late at the stadium, was still in a strident mode, that goal, at least, shook it a bit.

Mojica, with remorse, went on the attack, touched for Carrascal and he, who at the moment did not appear, threw a good cross, in the Borré area, diminished between the defensive towers, he struggled to get an awkward header, the ball went over the top. That was the first warning from Colombia, the only one in the first section. and james? And Valoyes?

Korea, on the other hand, was at his party. They are growing at every touch of the ball. Korea came up with two very good free throws, one wide and another that demanded the most from Vargas.

Son was still inspired. And Colombia thought not. Or it was that she couldn’t stop it. Son generated fouls, generated errors. A free kick of his was the other sentence. He found a crack in the barrier and through that he put the ball to the side. Vargas did not arrive, 2-0, when the first half was running out. What a nightmare.

Colombia went to rest with perplexity. Low faces, silences, discomfort.

another colombia

Two minutes of the second half were enough for Colombia to be more Colombia. He did not go to Asia for a walk or to lose even if it was friendly in preparation. The team started with more aggressiveness, more alert. And the discount goal came by inertia, as a natural reaction to that new attitude.

The play began on the left, where until now Muñoz was anonymous. That’s where Colombia touched, Valoyes rescued the ball almost from the ground and threw the center back where James arrived free to make a presence, to put his stamp, to finish off with the certainty of the goal. It was 2-1.



And it was not all. Colombia, the new Colombia, awakened and attentive, maintained her explosion. Muñoz returned to the attack and put the pass into the area for Carrascal, and he did not miss the Korean commotion. His shot, similar to James’s, went to the post and inside. 2-2 and there were barely 5 minutes left in the second half.



It was already another game, another analysis.

Colombia changed from heaven to earth. It became a more aggressive team with more possession. He found chances on his right side. The enthusiasm was contagious, the players raised their level. Muñoz grew, Valoyes appeared, Castaño became emboldened, James distributed the game, Carrascal helped him… Borré did not want to be left behind and had another header, this time closer than in his first attempt, as he grazed the crossbar.

Lorenzo, without the pressure of the first half, began to modify his team. He sent to the field to Jhon Arias and John Jader Durán, took out James and Borré. Colombia gained air and more mobility. Then Falcao, Dilan Borrero, Jader Durán and Nelson Palacio went to the field. Colombia was mutating but maintained an offensive dynamic that it lacked in the first half.

In the end, a 2-2 tie that leaves two readings: that Colombia knows how to suffer when it suffers and how it suffers, and that it knows how to react when it wants and how it reacts. The team continues to walk, the nuts continue to adjust. The other Tuesday, the rival will be Japan.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

Twitter: @PabloRomeroET

