After the participation of the divers Luis Felipe Uribe and Daniel Restrepo on the 3 meter springboard, Alejandro Solarte He was the next representative of the discipline to debut, at the Parisian games, but in the 10-meter platform modality.

According to the criteria of

The Colombian was placed in 20th place in the general table as a result of his total score, after his six attempts, of 363.10 during the early hours of Friday, August 9 in our country. Aquatic Center.

Alejandro Solarte Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee Share

Alexander He started his participation with a jump of 57.60, his following attempts improved by reaching 68.45, 64.80 and 73.10. However, the fifth attempt marked his participation with a score of 36.75.

After completing the last dive with a score of 62.40, our representative’s score was 363.10 along with position 20. Although our representative was not placed among the classified athletes (first 18 athletes) he appears as a reserve for the next round.

“I’m a little sad, with a lot of mixed emotions. I’m happy to be here, but unfortunately sad and depressed for not being able to make it to the semi-final. The fifth jump is one that I couldn’t practice the way I would have liked because I’m coming with a wrist injury. Unfortunately, that jump took us out of the semi-final, but we have to keep working for everything that’s coming,” said the Colombian after his participation in the Paris Aquatics Centre 2024.

Alejandro Solarte Photo:Alejandro Solarte Share

Yuan Cao (China) led the leaderboard with a score of 500.15, followed by the Japanese Rikuto Tamai with 497.15 points and Canadian Rylan Wiens closed the preliminary round podium with a total of 485.25 points.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO*

Paris

* Invited by the Colombian Olympic Committee