The Colombian National Team sub-20> debuted in the youth World Cup in Argentina with a 2-1 victory against Israel this Sunday.

The goalkeeper Luis Marquines gave the initial quota of the victory of Colombia. He cut short almost everything. He was the figure of the party.

One by one

Luis Marquines: Outstanding performance, he stopped almost everything, point blank, crossed, down… He only needed to save the penalty. If it weren’t for Marquines, the story would have been different. 8

Edier Ocampo: when he decided to go on the attack it was explosive, but when they covered his band, it clouded over. In defense he committed the foul of the penalty in favor of Israel. 5

Kevin Mantilla: He had a hard time, he had a hard time keeping track of the Israeli attackers, several times he failed to reach the closures. 5

Fernando Alvarez: in the same problem as Mantilla. Both suffered the attack of Israel, they were surpassed in speed and in the duels. 5

Colombian players in the U-20 World Cup.

Andres Salazar: when he was able to go on the attack he made an interesting partnership with Asprilla, he threw some crosses. 6

John Torres: He was in charge of pressing, recovering and going out to support, but he was not decisive. 5

Gustavo Gate: He was conditioned by a yellow at minute 11 for an excessive tackle and, nevertheless, he did not get out of control. His ability to contribute in attack will always be valuable. He scored the winning goal. 7

Miguel Monsalve: He looked little, just a rhematic in the first part. 5

Oscar Cortes: the most dynamic in the first half, especially when he changed his profile to play on the left. He scored the goal of the partial tie, from a penalty. He grew in the final part. 7

The U-20 debut with a win in the World Cup.

Yaser Asprilla: It did not have the dimension that was expected. At times he needed to associate better and not exceed the individual play. 5

Jorge Cabezas Hurtado: totally lackluster, the ball did not reach him and he almost did not intervene in the first part. He participated better in the second half. 5

Alexis Manyoma: entered through Monsalve (12 ST). It was not a solution. It weighed little. 5

Thomas Angel: entered for Cabezas (41 ST). Very little time to participate. Unrated.

John Velez: entered through Gate (50 ST). Unrated.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

