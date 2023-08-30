Héctor Cárdenas, coach of the Colombia U-23 National Team, announced the call for two friendly matches that the team will play against Mexicoon September 9 and 12.

Colombia will participate with this team in the Pre-Olympic soccer tournament, which will take place in January 2024 in Venezuela. It should be remembered that in 2020, playing at home, the National Team led by Arturo Reyes at the time was eliminated.

The payroll is headed by Juan David Mosquera, MLS side of the Portland Timbers, who was expected on Néstor Lorenzo’s list for the tie. As the two calls are simultaneous, Mosquera will not be in the senior group.

Cárdenas called two other players from abroad, Yani Quintero, from Brazil’s RedBull Bragantino, and Marino Hinestroza, from Mexico’s Pachuca.

Among the players from the local environment, Daniel Ruiz stands out, who has just returned to Millonarios and who with this call-up loses the classic against Santa Fe, as well as Samuel Asprilla, from the blue side, and Jersson González and David Ramírez Pisciotti, from the red .

The matches against Mexico will be on September 9 in Tlaxcala, at 7 pm, and on September 12, at 11 am at the High Performance Center in the capital of that country.

Call for the Colombia U-23 National Team

Archers: Cristian Santander (Barranquilla), Juan Diego Castillo (Fortaleza).

Defenses: Juan David Mosquera (Portland Timbers, USA). Cristian Castro Devenish (National), David Ramírez Pisciotti (Santa Fe), Samuel Asprilla (Millionaires), Éber Moreno (Pereira), Stiven Valencia (Cortuluá), Alejandro García (Once Caldas).

Midfielders: Daniel Ruiz (Millionaires), Johan Rojas (La Equidad), Dannovi Quiñones (Once Caldas), Enrique Camargo (Cali), Jhon Solís (National), Joider Micolta (Cúcuta), Kener Valencia (Pereira), Yani Quintero (RedBull Bragantino, Brazil), Marino Hinestroza (Pachuca, Mexico), Andrés Mauricio Alarcón (Patriots).

Forwards: Jersson David González (Santa Fe), Juan Diego Alegría (Jaguares), Brandon Caicedo (Huila), David Contreras (America).

